Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar surprised fans when they announced a big movie on the occasion of the young star's birthday. It is a war drama, which is going to come in theatres on Independence Day 2025. Fans were curious and excited given the past history of the two after the Dostana 2 incident. But they got a shock as YRF announced that WAR 2 will be coming on the same date, August 15, 2025. As we know, WAR 2 that has Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani as leads is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is one of the biggest movies of the YRF Spyverse. Taking it on would be a business harakiri.

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan considering new release date

It seems Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan want the best release date for their movie. After WAR 2 was announced on Independence Day 2025, the two are having a lot of discussions on a new release date. Releasing on the same day would not be a good business decision. This has been revealed to Bollywood Hungama. They might still stick to the original date.

KJo, Kartik Aaryan to look at this new date

The source said that WAR 2 was the "bigger fish" and deserves all the respect. WAR 2 is a part of the big budget YRF Spy Universe and averting it makes best business sense. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "If War 2 keeps the promise of releasing on August 14, Karan and Kartik will move their film to a future date. It could be 2nd October, 2025."

It seems Karan Johar is well aware of how Ayan Mukerji operates. Even Brahmastra Part One Shiva took a lot of time. If WAR 2 gets delayed, he will go for the Independence Day weekend. But Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar will decide on the most prudent release date.