Alia Bhatt is ready to make her Hollywood debut with the spy action film, Heart Of Stone. Not too long ago, the trailer of the Tom Harper directorial was released and it has rightfully grabbed the attention of the masses. Alia and her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan have been busy with the promotions of their upcoming film. During their Brazil tour for Netflix’s Tudum event, the trio came together for an interview with the People Magazine. A clip of their interview - where they talked about balancing work and personal life as actors - was recently shared on Instagram. But what caught the eyes of users was Alia Bhatt’s unprofessional, fidgety behaviour. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor comes to pick up Alia Bhatt at the airport in a clean shaven look; netizens say 'Chocolate boy face is back' [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)



Alia Bhatt's unprofessional behaviour

The video opens with the interviewer asking the Heart of Stone cast how they strike the perfect work-life balance. Gal Gadot was the first to answer the question. She stated that although it was a challenging task, she made sure to deliver her best, both in terms of her family and profession. While the Wonder Woman actress was answering the questions, Alia Bhatt came off as hard-on-the-eyes for her awkward gestures and facial expressions. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt had to reshoot Heart of Stone because of THIS reason [Exclusive]

Netizens slam Alia Bhatt’s unprofessional behaviour

Alia Bhatt looked uncomfortable, as she was slouching on the chair, looking disinterested, and playing with her hair and nails. She occasionally gave out a smile, which too appeared to be forced. Her restlessness did not miss the detective eyes of social media users, who trolled the Brahmastra actress for her unsuitable gestures. While one user criticised, “Alia’s body language is weird and not very professional,” another wanted to know, “Why Alia’s facial expressions are so awkward?” “Alia is trying hard to fit in but failing,” read another remark. Also Read - Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone, Ali Fazal in Kandahar and more Bollywood celebs who will play spy on screen

Alia Bhatt on her small screen time in Heart Of Stone trailer

From flying jets to glider suits, and dangerous explosions, the Tom Harper directorial promises a nail-biting adventure. Although the Heart Of Stone trailer heightened the excitement among Bollywood buffs, some fans complained about Alia Bhatt’s short screen time. Reacting to the same, Alia said, “Woh toh hoga hi (it will happen only). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters.”

Heart Of Stone will feature Alia Bhatt as an antagonist. The film will stream on the OTT giant Netflix from August 11.