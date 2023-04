Alia Bhatt's old video surfaced online where she talks about why she chose to have an intimate wedding on her terrace as she didn't want to take a toll on the entire destination wedding and wanted to have a peaceful time, but netizens are calling it a lie as Neetu Kapoor's old interview is going viral where she talks about how Alia and Ranbir Kapoor wanted to have a destination wedding in South Africa and did the recce and all but ended up getting married on their terrace. Also Read - Top TV news of the week: Sharad Malhotra denies marital woes with Ripci Bhatia, Anupamaa to take six year leap and more

Watch the old video of Neetu Kapoor going viral where she reveals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wanting to do a destination wedding.

After this video surfaced online, there were theories by netizens that Alia avoided the destination wedding due to her pregnancy, as Raha is due within seven months of their marriage. An insider reveals," The speculations around Alia being pregnant and that is why she avoided doing a destination wedding are baseless; if that were the case, she wouldn't have travelled to UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone along with . Alia will be seen doing a lot of action in the film, so questioning if her pregnancy is the reason to not do a destination wedding is just ridiculous". Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor greet paps on their first wedding anniversary; netizens have drastic reactions on actress kissing hubby in public [VIEW PICS]

The insider further adds, "After doing all the recces and everything, Ranbir and Alia decided to have an intimate wedding because they are extremely private people and they wanted to have their people for their wedding; also, 's death left Ranbir Kapoor shaken, and he was not really in the state to do all this show wedding. If Rishi ji were there, then definitely the plan would be different, but talking about all this is just pointless. Today Alia and Ranbir are happy, and Raha is their biggest blessing".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, and today they have completed a year of their marriage. The couple was spotted at the construction of their bungalow, and fans cannot wait to see how the mansion is going to turn out. Alia and Ranbir even happily posed for the shutterbugs, and they were all smiles, which shows how content they are with each other.