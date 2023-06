fame was replaced in ’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the last minute. The actress revealed it wasn’t the first time she was removed from a Salman Khan film. She faced a similar situation during the casting of Antim as well. Avika shared that she never said no but the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan replaced her and she doesn’t even know why. The actress stated that she was confirmed for the role, the paperwork was done but she was yet to sign on the dotted line. “We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else. I was going to sign the next day,” she told Siddharth Kannan. Also Read - Avika Gor says the South film industry is 'all about nepotism'; questions, 'How are people choosing to not see it'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured Salman Khan and in the lead. It also starred Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, , , , and among others. Also Read - Before Avika Gor in 1920, these TV divas made a smashing Bollywood debut

Similar Situation During Antim

Avika Gor revealed that she expected it to happen as she already had a similar experience with the same team. Previously, she was replaced from a project two weeks before it went on the floors. “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens,” she recalled. When asked whether she was talking about Antim, Avika nodded. “At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better,” she added. Also Read - 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: Avika Gor shares the perfect eerie, haunting teaser ahead of trailer launch

Trending Now

Antim featured Salman Khan, , and .

Talking about the impact of getting replaced twice at the last minute, Avika admitted that she definitely felt bad and wished that it didn’t happen the second time. But the actress agreed that decisions have to be made on who is best for the film, and they have to choose wisely. She said, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that ‘I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that’s who they go ahead with.”

Bollywood Debut

On the work front, Avika Gor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The film also stars , , and Danish Pandor. 1920 Horrors of the Heart is scheduled to release on June 23.