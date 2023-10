Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who recently marked his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife and actor, late Sridevi, refuted reports of their daughter Janhvi Kapoor being born out of a wedlock. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed details about his wife’s death for the first time and reacted to claims that Sridevi was pregnant with their first child before their wedding ceremony took place. Boney also revealed details about their secret wedding that took place months before they publicly announced their marriage and spoke about why several reports cited wrong information about Janhvi’s birth. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor and other Top 10 star kids no make-up look will leave you amazed

Boney Kapoor dismisses reports that Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before their wedding

Speaking about his marriage with Sridevi, Boney Kapoor recently dismissed claims that Janhvi Kapoor was born out of wedlock. In an interview with New Indian, Boney revealed that his wedding with Sridevi took place in June 1996. The filmmaker said that the couple got married in an intimate ceremony on June 2, 1996 in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Also Read - Anil Kapoor accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries; netizens call him 'Annoying uncle... '

Boney added that Sridevi and him exchanged their vows and spent a night there, but it was only in January that the couple decided to publicly tie the knot as Sridevi was visibly pregnant. The filmmaker cited this as a reason why several media houses claimed that Janhvi was born before Sridevi and Boney’s marriage. Janhvi Kapoor was born on March 6, 1997, two months after Sridevi and Boney Kapoor publicly announced their marriage. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor dances like no one's watching with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at Ambani Ganpati Visarjan [Watch]

Trending Now

Boney Kapoor speaks about Sridevi’s cause of death

In the same interview, Boney also spoke about Sridevi’s death. Calling it an unnatural death, the filmmaker said it was accidental and he had decided not to speak about it because he narrated the same story for nearly 2 days after the death of his wife to police officials while being investigated and interrogated.

The filmmaker added that the officers said that they had to go through an intense process of investigation as there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. The filmmaker said that he had to go through lie detector tests and only after an extensive investigation, the police discovered that there was no foul play in Sridevi’s death. Thus, the reports clearly stated that Sridevi’s death was accidental.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were married for nearly 22 years before her death on February 24, 2018. The actor reportedly drowned in a bathtub in a hotel in Dubai, UAE.