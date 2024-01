Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most talked about saas-bahu in the tinsel town. And now once again the popular saas and bahu are making headlines as one of the old interviews of the veteran actress had indirectly reacted to the intimate scenes of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that was released in 2016. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned her fans with her ravishing appearance on Karan Johar's directorial and her chemistry with Ranbir created fireworks at the box office. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood actresses whose dating scandals ruled headlines in the 90s

For all the latest Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Jaya was quoted saying," Earlier, filmmakers created art. Today, it's a business and all about numbers. Everything is thrown at our face. People have forgotten subtlety. Open display of affection is considered smart… sharam naam ki toh cheez hee nahi hai." This statement of the veteran actress came out during the time of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's release. While reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan raved about bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance as Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and felt that it turned the tables reportedly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan aren't on talking terms?

Lately, there was news that claimed both Aishwarya and Jaya have not been talking to each other and they have maintained their distance from each other. The actress even reportedly stays in a separate house along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya were even seen keeping their distance at The Archies screening and netizens were convinced that things weren't well between the mother-in-law and daughter in law.

Jaya Bachchan avoided attending granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event where the Bachchan's marked their presence. Even Shweta Bachchan skipped to be a part of it, and this only raised more speculations about the rift in the Bachchan family.

