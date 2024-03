The grand and spectacular pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have left the world mesmerized. The Western world now feels that Indian weddings even beat royal nuptials. This has also brought immense focus on the Ambani family. People are digging up whatever they can find as everyone is transfixed with the jazz at Jamnagar. Now, some old pics of Katrina Kaif and Akash Ambani have come to the fore. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif revealed how Varun Dhawan got into trouble for checking her out [Watch]

Was Katrina Kaif ever linked to Akash Ambani?

It is a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani are good friends. They know one another from a long long time. Way back in 2015, some pictures of Katrina Kaif and Akash Ambani had gone viral. She had come for one of the functions and he escorted her to the car like a thorough gentleman. Many YouTube channels made videos hinting that something was brewing in between them. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were not comfortable shooting for Ek Tha Tiger reveals Kabir Khan

We can see that Katrina Kaif looks absolutely stunning in that champagne gold saree and small red bindi. Netizens have spoken about how she is on good terms with all of Ranbir Kapoor's friends like Akash Ambani, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Also Read - Katrina Kaif was reluctant to sign Kabir Khan movie New York; here's how Salman Khan changed her mind

Redditors slam those linking up Katrina Kaif with Akash Ambani

Netizens on Reddit said that people's habits of casually linking up actresses with just about anyone was highly infuriating. They said no one could be just friends any more. A Redditor wrote, "Aakash went to Diwali Parties with Katrina Kaif in Nov 2016, which is weird now if you consider based on recent gossips that’s Ranbir is his best friend. She had just broken up with Ranbir and Katrina / Aakash Ambani started hanging out + multiple attending Bollywood parties." Others said that it was routine Diwali party-hopping and the two were travelling with Ayan Mukerji.