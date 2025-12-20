Was Poonam Sinha unaware of Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship with Zaheer Iqbal? Actress says, ‘Mom, don’t lie..’

Poonam Sinha recently shared that she was unaware of the fact for a long time that Sonakshi Sinha was in a relationship with Zaheer Iqbal. Read to know more.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal confirmed their relationship last year by getting hitched in an intimate ceremony at their residence. The couple dated for seven years before they tied knot. The two were seen on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel recently. Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha, was also present for the episode. When Farah asked Poonam about when she got to know about their relationship, she said that she didn’t know five years ago. She further stated that in the beginning, she didn't know much, but she could sense something was brewing between Sonakshi and Zaheer.

What Poonam said about Sonakshi’s relationship with Zaheer?

During the lighthearted conversation, Farah then asked, “The news had spread all the way to Nepal, but when did you find out that these two were dating?” Sonakshi then burst into laughter and said that she knew all along. Poonam revealed that they went on to see Northern Lights, where Zaheer proposed to Sonakshi. When Farah said that they have been dating for many years, Poonam replied, “i didn’t know.”

TRENDING NOW

The actress then said, “Mom, don't lie on camera. I told you first, I didn't tell my dad.” Poonam said that she realised that something was going on between the two when Sonakshi started doing small chores of Zaheer, like bringing a tray of snacks.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got hitched in June 2024 after 7 years of dating. They confirmed their wedding by sharing a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. They hosted a party for their close friends and family on their wedding day. They wrote on Instagram, “On this day, exactly seven years ago (23.06.2017), we looked into each other’s eyes and saw the purest form of love and decided to hold onto it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods… we are now husband and wife.”

Sonakshi Sinha's latest movie

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Jatadhara. The film also features Sudheer Babu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Pradeep Rawat, Rajiv Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Indira Krishnan in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Venkat Kalyan and produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Nikhil Nanda, Umesh Bansal, Ujjwal Anand, and Rajiv Agarwal. It was released in theatres on November 7, 2025. The movie marks the Telugu debut of the actress. The film could not perform at the box office as per expectations.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more