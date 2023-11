Just after the World Cup 2023 ended, we got the news that Virat Kohli is separating from his long-time manager, Bunty Sajdeh. The two had been together for almost a decade. The top cricket player also unfollowed him on social media. This led to a number of speculations on what could have gone wrong. Cricket fans on social media are wondering if it is Virat Kohli and Bunty Sajdeh. Now, Virat Kohli is going to open his own sports management agency. The ace player is known for his entrepreneurial skills. But a post on social media has left fans wondering if this is what went wrong with the former Indian captain. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Virat Kohli all set to embark on a new journey professionally? Cricketer unfollows long-time manager Bunty Sajdeh on social media

Sports journalist K Shriniwas Rao has put up a post on how a top player was betrayed by his manager. The post reads, "I'm told a leading celebrity manager, who managed a top cricketer and enjoyed the benefits of that player's global popularity, is being called out for misleading that very player, breaking trust, deliberately messing up with the finances and causing immense mental strain."

What was once seen as a strong bond of friendship is now turning out to be a horrible case of betrayal. I'm told a leading celebrity manager, who managed a top cricketer and enjoyed the benefits of that player's global popularity, is being called out for misleading that very… — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 29, 2023

So bunty the brother of the wife of rohit sharma betrayed Virat Kohli ?????? — It's Sumanta (@hello_twittterr) November 29, 2023

How that Bunty mc betrayed VK. pic.twitter.com/tPASfZq6gr — V (@CricKeeda18) November 29, 2023

Journalist should report the name or should not report if they can't even name the name .

What's the point of this ? to start random speculation and start fan war — Front Foot (@ShivamShuk63671) November 29, 2023

Virat kohli was surrounded by snakes all around Kohli fans should thank Anushka sharma bcs she is the only one who truly cared for him & stood by him when others were busy biting — SK Chatterjee ??? (@SChatterjee02) November 29, 2023

It's Bunty Sajdeh and Virat Kohli. According to an article of news 24, Allegations surfaced suggesting that Bunty acquired the intellectual property (IP) rights of several cricketers, including Kohli, without their knowledge or consent.

Kohli fans and their constant urge to portray him as an angel in every issue to gain sympathy ? — Adesh Ajju (@AjjuAdesh) November 29, 2023

Let us see if Bunty Sajdeh or Virat Kohli give a formal announcement to clear matters. Bunty is the cousin of Ritika Sajdeh who is married to current ODI captain of India, Rohit Sharma.