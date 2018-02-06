Was Warina Hussain asked to clear her Instagram account before the big announcement today?

Trust Salman Khan to make the most dramatic announcements of them all. The actor took to his Twitter account today morning to announce the leading lady of his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma's movie. But his announcement was intriguing enough. BollywoodLife was the first one to report the real reason behind his announcement and the actor later revealed her name too. Warina Hussain, who has earlier starred in a Cadbury advertisement, will romance Aayush in his debut movie, Loveratri. Though the movie will be her launchpad in Bollywood, she's already a known name and face on social media thanks to the chocolate commercial. She already has a fan page and that's the place where you can get hold of all her older pictures. Also Read: Salman Khan declares he has found a girl and Twitter is going crazy figuring out her name Also Read - Antim: Release date of the Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer is pushed due to THIS reason

It was surprising for us to realise that Warina, who has around 15.3k followers on Instagram already, has put up just five pictures till date. The last picture being posted on October 2017. Now, for someone who isn't a star kid or a well-known face, to have that many followers is a bit shocking. Unless there are a good amount of pictures to justify the number of followers. It was only after a bit of digging that we realised the possible reason for it. It was a comment from one of her admirers on a picture that solved the puzzle. The fan was curious to know the reason as to why she had deleted all her previous posts. So that explains it. Was Warina asked to delete all her other posts and clear her account before the makers announced her as the leading lady? If yes, we wonder what the posts were really! Also, surprisingly, Warina today follows only four people on Instagram and no extra points for guessing the names. She follows Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan and Loveratri director, Abhiraj Minawala.

With Warina entering Bollywood, she's all set to join the likes of actresses like Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and many others who never really belonged to star families and had no B-town connections. Here's hoping she tastes similar success.