Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple sending out some major couple goals. They always treat their fans with their frequent public appearances together and ever-increasing love for each other. Fans adore them for their love and strong bond. PC and the American singer never fail to grab headlines whenever they are out for any event. The duo supports each other in their respective work, and the global star is often seen attending her husband's concerts. Here is a throwback to the time when something awful happened but the desi girl gave the funniest reaction.

Throwback to the time when a fan threw her bra at Nick Jonas mid-concert. Yes, this has really happened back in 2019, during a Jonas Brothers concert in the US. was also in attendance along with parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas to support her husband and his brothers. Nick and his brother walked off the stage after the concert ended, Priyanka and Kevin also joined them to walk out of the venue. On her way, Priyanka found something on the ground she picked it up and it was a bra.

The Bollywood actress gave a funny reaction as she picked the bra and waved it towards the audience. She was later seen swinging it over her shoulder as she walked away. She smiled and laughed while people around her too burst out in laughter and the audience was cheering for the diva.

Watch the video here

On the work front, Nick Jonas is busy making his singles. He recently created his version of popular Hindi song Maan Meri Jaan sung by pop artist King. The new version of King and Nick’s collaboration is Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers series Citadel and has an upcoming rom-com drama Love Again. In the pipeline, she also has ’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside and .