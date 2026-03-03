'We chose this country and...': Is Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela safe in Dubai?

Actor Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela has reassured fans that despite the recent US-Israel-Iran confrontation, she and her kids are safe and well-protected in Dubai. Read on to know more.

Actor Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter, Sreeja Konidela, has provided a comforting report from Dubai, where she presently resides with her two kids, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the recent US-Israel assaults on Iran. Sreeja took to Instagram Stories to reassure friends, admirers, and supporters that she and her children are "safe and well-protected" despite the regional turmoil.

Sreeja lives in Dubai with...

In her post, she expressed appreciation for the words of support she has received. She implied that she now lives in Dubai with her kids Nivrithi and Navishka, rather than in Hyderabad.

The Instagram Story featured a shot of the Burj Khalifa and the city skyline, with the UAE flag flying high, with the caption: “We chose this country and we stand with it.”

Sreeja expresses her gratitude for...

In a follow-up message, Sreeja expressed gratitude to everyone for their concern and offered prayers for serenity and tranquility during the current turmoil.

She wrote, “So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We're safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm (folded hands emoji).”

US-Iran conflict leaves Indians stranded in...

Her message coincides with the third day of the US-Iran crisis, which has raised concerns among Indians in the Gulf and elsewhere. Many Indian residents, including celebrities, are trapped or worried about their safety due to the crisis, which has led to aircraft cancellations and travel disruptions. According to reports, actresses including Sonal Chauhan and Subhashree Ganguly have also given updates on their situation in the area, with some of them requesting aid because of travel restrictions brought on by the fighting.

Fans and followers applauded Sreeja's statement, as they had been waiting for clarification following social media posts about regional tensions, occasional reports of loud sounds, and defensive military action in regions of the United Arab Emirates. During a turbulent period, she tried to soothe those who were concerned about her family's welfare by speaking in a composed and appreciative manner.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more