We know where Shruti Haasan will be ringing in her birthday!

She's goofy, multi faceted, beautiful and very popular! She might be the daughter of a renowned actor but through the years she has carved a independent identity for herself. Today she is one of the most known faces in the Tamil and Telugu industry. We are talking about Shruti Haasan. In three days the diva will be celebrating her birthday! Fans are already ringing it in on social media with messages and posts. The countdown has begun! But we have a special advance birthday gift for all her fans. We know where she will be chilling on her birthday and with whom! Read on to find out... Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan’s various moods are witchy, cute and a whole new vibe – view pics

She will be in LA this birthday and will be celebrating it in with some old friends. We wonder if her beau, Michael Corsale will be part of the celebrations as well? We bet! Birthday in another country with close ones around is the best way to celebrate, agree? Meanwhile she has already thanked her fans for their wishes - 'Just want to take a second to give such a big giant hug to my lovely twitter family for all the beautiful messages leading up to my birthday ! It means so much and is already the best you could give me' stated the actress on social media. Here's what she said earlier in the day - 'London was gorgeous and now to LA ☀️ #travelbug #somanyflights #birthdayvibesbegin'. A few days before the big day, a common dp was released to mark the celebrations. Also Read - Singham 3, SPYDER, Vivegam - Here are the biggest flops of 2017!

Hey guys so here the common dp for our lovely butterfly @shrutihaasan's birthday .. This is awesome.. Thanks to the dp designer... pic.twitter.com/neKZdp6bYY — Rubini (@RubiniShetty) January 25, 2018

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Singham 3 and Katamarayudu. While she hasn't signed on any more films apart from Sabash Naidu, she has been on the go with interesting projects on hand. The most recent one was Karthik Srinivas' 2018 Calendar. Also Read - Anushka Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Nayanthara: Which actress blew you away in the first half of 2017