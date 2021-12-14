Weird! John Abraham deletes all his posts from Instagram leaving fans confused

Wonder what's going on! Bollywood actor John Abraham has deleted all his posts from his Instagram account leaving everyone confused. The actor who is not very social media-friendly has now deleted all his posts from Instagram. John is known as a private person, he never indulges in any personal chat about his life. In fact, he has kept his married life too very low-key. We wonder if John himself has deleted all his posts from his Instagram account or his account has been hacked. There is no confirmation from the actor yet. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tere Naam to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: 9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river
Talking about the social media trolls in one of the media interactions he had said, " You're speaking to a person who thinks social media has made men 'less of men'. Men are not like what they used to be. There are very few genuine people on social media. I feel people have generally become very 'brave' because they don't have a face and that's not for the better.".
He even shared how one must use the medium smartly and bravely, " And I think most of us don't use it wisely and we do it to insult against caste, creed, gender, religion. I think it's a disgrace and shame on the people who troll, shame on the people who don't have the guts to show their face, shame on all of them".
