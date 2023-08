One of the most popular comedy films in Hindi cinema, Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome had fans eagerly waiting for a third installment in the franchise. On Thursday, the makers of the film officially announced Welcome 3 along with its title and release date. Titled Welcome To The Jungle, the film will be arriving in theaters on the occasion of Christmas next year. Also Read - Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar getting Rs 95 crores for his return to the franchise? Other popular celebs walk out?

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and wrote, "FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR 'WELCOME 3'… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024. It may be recalled that the producer had released #Welcome [first part] in #Christmas2007. #Welcome3." Take a look:

The first film installment in the superhit comedy film franchise, Welcome released on Christmas 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles alongside Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Feroz Khan in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Aneez Bazmee and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year.

The second installment Welcome 2 was titled Welcome Back. Starring John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the film featured an ensemble cast yet again including Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shiney Ahuja, Ankita Shrivastava, with Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Aneez Bazmee yet again, the film went on to become a big success at the box office.

About Welcome 3

Reportedly, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be reprising their fan-favorite characters Uday and Majnu in Welcome 3. Munnabhai duo Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will reportedly replace the iconic characters in the latest film.

While Akshay Kumar will be headlining the film, new cast members including Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani. It has also been reported that Suniel Shetty, who along with Akshay starred in the comedy film franchise Hera Pheri, will also be introduced as a new character in Welcome 3.

Welcome 3 release date and plot

Welcome to the Jungle will reportedly be a one of a kind adventure comedy. “It’s a comedy set in the jungle. The idea is to create a one of its kind adventure comedy, that amps up the scale over the earlier two parts,” a report in Pinkvilla revealed.

While the shooting for the film has not yet started, the film will be released in theaters on Christmas 2024.