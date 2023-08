Welcome 3 was recently announced. The third instalment of the hit franchise has been title - Welcome To The Jungle. There has been a lot of discussion around the lead star cast. Today, reports emerged that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon would get together after ages for this film. All the Welcome fans would know that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar played pivotal roles in the film. But sadly, as per latest reports, they won't be a part of Welcome To The Jungle. Also Read - Welcome To Jungle to bring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon together; fans go gaga over OG pair's comeback

Why did Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar leave Welcome 3?

There has been a lot of hullabaloo around why Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar won't be a part of Welcome 3. There were reports suggesting that the two stars walked out of the project owing to remuneration issues. However, a latest report in Etimes suggests that it is because of unprofessional behaviour of the makers that has led our beloved Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty to exit Welcome 3. The report states that the production house delayed the payments and mismanaged things. As TDS was not paid, the actors and technicians had to face financial loses. A source also revealed that there was a showdown with Nana Patekar. The source was quoted saying by the portal, "Apparently, the production was mismanaged, payments were delayed and even TDS was not paid leading to financial losses for not just Kapoor but other actors and technicians as well . It is said that there was a huge showdown with Nana Patekar also because of Firoz's unprofessional behaviour."

New cast onboard?

Now reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been roped in to play the crucial roles. While their character names won't been Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, but roles would be on similar lines. Neither the makers nor the stars have commented on any of this as yet.

The first instalment of Welcome had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as the leading pair. The comedy drama left everyone in splits and it was touted to be one of the best films in comedy genre. The second instalment had John Abraham and Shuti Haasan playing the leading roles. Now, it remains to be seen who would come onboard for Welcome 3.

