Arshad Warsi stayed away from big-screen movies for quite a long time. However, he enjoyed love and appreciation for his web series Asur. The actor earlier made news for rejecting movies and that sent shockwaves to his fans. Well, popularly known by his character name Circuit has himself opener on his upcoming projects. He is returning to the sequels of evergreen comedies that are being made now. He confirmed reuniting with Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt for Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar. The actor who has entertained us in dramatic roles as well as in comedy roles will be a part of the third installment of Welcome. Also Read - Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 to be part of a comedy universe? Suniel Shetty spills beans about a crossover

Yes, you read that right Welcome 3 is happening with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie will mark a reunion of the iconic pair of Munna Bhai and Circuit. The actor confirmed being a part of Welcome 3 and revealed that the cost and climax of the film is unreal. According to him, it will be insanely larger than life theatrical film. The much-awaited comedy flick also stars Suniel Shetty who earlier disclosed the news of his contribution in the movie. Also Read - Welcome 3: Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer?

Arshad Warsi claims that the whole scenario in cinema has changed as all movies releasing now are superhero films. He finds these huge larger than life movies bizarre and doesn’t fancy doing a bit in these big films. For him, job satisfaction is the most important, although knowing that these films will pay him tonnes of money. The films that have been offered to him don’t fancy him much and the one he is doing is Welcome 3. Also Read - Before Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar REJECTED these blockbuster films

Asur 2 star also spoke of Jolly LLB shooting that would start by January 2024. He says it is that film that will tell the truth of how things run in the world, good vs bad. The first film of the Jolly LLB series starred him and the second part had Akshay Kumar. However, the third chapter of courtroom drama will see both together and it will be surreal. Arshad Warsi, who was recently basking in the success of Asur 2 will be next seen in Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3.