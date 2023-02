The Welcome film has always managed to tickle the audience's funny bone with its perfect comedy storyline and plot. The third installment of Welcome is all set to hit the floors soon. According to media reports, the third film in the Welcome franchisee will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Moreover, if reports are to be believed then Munna Bhai MBBS duo and will join the film and its cast. Also Read - Before Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar REJECTED these blockbuster films

This comedy-drama film is expected to start during the last phase of or when the movie releases in the theatres. The director of the film has not revealed details about the same as of now. Welcome 3 director Firoz Nadiadwal spilled beans about his film and called it 'Welcome to the Jungle' and said that the movie will witness humour and entertainment. Moreover, the film will be big on action and audiences will see more use of heavy weapons and aircraft carriers. Also Read - Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri 3 and more sequels to big Bollywood franchises that have us hopping with joy

Reportedly, Welcome 3 will be the Indian film to use Huey helicopter and the production of the movie is said to be done on a large scale. The majority of scenes of Welcome 3 will be shot in Jammu and Kashmir or parts of Europe. Also Read - Akshay Kumar unleashes SEQUEL MANIA with Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 2, Awara Paagal Deewana 3; will this ensure box office success?

Welcome film was released in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, , , , Paresh Rawal, and in main roles. The second installment of the film Welcome Back was released in 2015 with , Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, , Paresh Rawal, and in main roles.

On the work front, has started shooting for Hera Pheri 3. His film Selfiee starring , Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty was released a few days back.