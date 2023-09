One of the big films to be announced of late is Welcome To The Jungle or Welcome 3. Firoz Nadiadwala has announced that the film is coming in Christmas 2024. The star has fresh faces like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever along with actresses like Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans of the franchise were upset to see the exclusion of both Uday and Majnu Bhai played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively. These two characters were the most hilarious ones of Welcome, and have their individual fan bases. Uday Bhai was the gangster cum painter in the first and second movies. Also Read - Welcome 3: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar walked out of the project due to unprofessional behaviour of makers?

Nana Patekar on exclusion from Welcome 3

Nana Patekar on exclusion from Welcome 3

Nana Patekar was present for the trailer launch on his film, The Vaccine War. When we was asked about his omission from the movie, he said that maybe the makers felt he had become too old to star in Welcome 3. Take a look at the video of Nana Patekar...

Fans have said that there is no Welcome with the iconic characters. They said that the second film of the franchise was not a great movie any ways. Others humorously told Nana Patekar to control his anger.

It was said that Firoz Nadiadwala wanted to rope in these two stalwarts for Welcome 3 but the two did not agree on the fee he agreed to make for the film. It was also said that he wants to revamp the franchise so he decided to bring in new faces for the same. As per a report in ETimes, both these seniors had an issue with the alleged unprofessional behaviour of Firoz Nadiadwala. It seems payments were mismanaged after Welcome 2, which caused them financial loss. Well, there are money issues even now apparently.

Reports have come that FWICE has told the main cast not to shoot for the movie till Firoz Nadiadwala clears his payment for Rs two crores to technicians of Welcome 2 and Anees Bazmee. It seems the sum was Rs four crores out of which he cleared half. But the remaining is still due. Akshay Kumar has a number of comedies lined up in 2024.