One of the movies which is being discussed a lot is Welcome 3, which has been titled as Welcome To Jungle. Akshay Kumar is back in the movie with a big ensemble cast that has names like Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to release it by end of 2024. The makers are now on the lookout for locations. Paresh Rawal will also be back as Dr Ghungroo in the movie. The makers have impressed people with the lineup of actors. But now fans are doubly excited. It is being said that even Raveena Tandon will be a part of the movie.

Raveena Tandon to work with Akshay Kumar in Welcome To Jungle?

Filmfare has said that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon might play the lead pair in the movie. This will be epic if it is indeed true. The two did a number of movies together in the 1990s. They were engaged to be married but their relationship ended on a ugly note. The superstar moved on from her to Shilpa Shetty leaving her angry and heartbroken. But now, they are cordial with one another. Raveena Tandon has described him as one of the pillars of Bollywood. The two had met at an awards function some months back. Their videos and moments on stage went viral and how.

Fans react to news of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reuniting?

Fans are thrilled to know that the two are making a return. The news is not verified as yet. As we know, they have given us unforgettable memories like Tip Tip Barsa Paani with their chemistry. Take a look at some of the reactions...

The Most Iconic Pair Of Indian Cinema Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon Is Back In Welcome 3

" Abhi Maza aayega na Bhidu" ???#AkshayKumar X #RaveenaTandon pic.twitter.com/lob1kvY5VP — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) August 22, 2023

No confirmation so far

No one has said anything about the news. Raveena Tandon has been impressing people with her work on OTT shows like Aranyak. Akshay Kumar too was brilliant in OMG 2.