Welcome To The Jungle advance booking: Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer eyes solid opening

Welcome To The Jungle has been making headlines for multiple reasons. While the film's hilarious content remains a crucial reason for the viewers to watch it, many are expecting the film to be high on acting too as it features several big names.

Welcome To The Jungle advance booking: How is Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer eyes solid opening

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle is showing positive signs ahead of its theatrical release. The film - which has been directed by Ahmed Khan - has generated strong pre-release buzz. According to early predictions, the comedy film's collection from paid previews would be higher. For the unversed, Welcome To The Jungle is the third part in the Welcome franchise.

When does Welcome To The Jungle advance booking begin?

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has managed to sell 15,064 tickets. The film has obtained 3232 screens across India. As per Sacnilk, it has already earned Rs 25.68 lakh gross. Going by blocked seats, the film’s collection stands at Rs 71.13 lakh.

CBFC clears Welcome to the Jungle with 18 cuts

Ahead of the film's release, a new report has revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for a total of 18 cuts in the movie. This includes a reference to Kashmir and a few “sensual” sequences featuring actors Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie was eventually given a UA 16+ certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes. According to Variety India, the CBFC has demanded changes or deletions of phrases or words it believes are potentially sensitive, political, or crude. While dialogues like “paani of Kashmir” and “desh ki tatti” were deleted, the board has demanded that military terminologies such as “Gorkha Regiment” and “General” be changed with “Tum army se ho?” and “Officer/Sir,” respectively, throughout the movie. The line “Kaala paida hua hai… koyla hai” has been replaced with “saadah paida hua hai… namoona hua hai“, and the dialogue “yaad karo kurbani muh me bhar lo paani” has been changed to “suno sunata hoon kahani jo shaheed honey jaa raha tha, uske muh mein bharlo paan.” The name “Azarudden” has also been changed to “Allaudin.” The word “screwed” was also removed from the subtitles in two instances.

Sensual visuals of Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez come under CBFC scanner

Cuts demanded also included sensual bikini visuals, close-up sequences of women’s hips, and certain hip-movement visuals in a song, wherever they appeared. The CBFC has also asked for the deletion of sensual visuals of Disha and Jacqueline. A shot featuring a vulgar hand gesture was replaced with a close-up shot of actor Vindu Dara Singh.

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