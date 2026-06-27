Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 18 crore, beats THIS film's opening day collection

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1: Could Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty starrer - which has been directed by Ahmed Khan - win hearts at the box office?

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1: Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film Welcome to the Jungle which features over 30 actors has been making headlines since its trailer released. The film - which was released in theatres on June 26 opened to mixed reviews - is the franchise's third instalment. Since the previous films had done well, expectations from the recent release have been high. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in lead roles. Even though the film had mixed reviews, it was successful in registering a decent start at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection update

Going by the trade website Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 3.75 crore from its paid premieres on Thursday. On Friday, the film was able to rake in Rs 15 crore, and witnessed an occupancy of 25%, courtesy 10,890 shows. With this, the film's opening collection stood at RS 18.75. With this collection, the recent release managed to surpass Akshay’s previous film, Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film's opening net collection stood at Rs 12.25 crore in India from 12,386 shows. Along with the premiere collection of Rs 3.75 crore, the film managed to earn Rs 16 crore in totality. His other film Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 12.50 crore on day 1.

Raveena Tandon on reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 22 years

After over 22 years, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar shared screen space again in Welcome To The Jungle. They were last seen together in Police Force: An Inside Story in 2004.

For Raveena, working with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and director Ahmed Khan was almost like a reunion of old friends than work. "It's been wonderful to get back to working with Sunil and Akshay again, and Ahmed. We are all such old friends and have known each other for so long. And Farida ji has played my mother in Ziddi and many other films. So, it was that camaraderie of all of us knowing each other for the longest time. There was such a comfort level that we literally sat on chairs and mucked about, even with Paresh. I think that was very enjoyable," Raveena told NDTV. She added, "In Akshay, I can say that he was and is a very dedicated artist, and he always will be. The amount of input he gives to a film - the only change is that maybe now it has doubled. Earlier, when we came into the industry, we were young and still learning. But now, he has mastered his craft. He has become a master of his craft."

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