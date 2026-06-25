Welcome To The Jungle FIRST review goes viral: Akshay Kumar-starrer is 'full-on entertainer', offers surprises and fun moments

Welcome To The Jungle first review is out, and Akshay Kumar says Farida Jalal steals the show with her comic timing. Here's what the actor said about the comedy entertainer, its advance booking numbers, and paid-preview strategy.

Welcome to the Jungle first review

Welcome To The Jungle first review: Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Welcome To The Jungle, and the film kicked off its theatrical run this weekend. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie boasts an enormous star-studded cast including Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, and comedy veterans like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar, Puneet Issar, and several others play supporting roles, while Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh make special appearances.

Welcome to the Jungle first review

Interestingly, the first review of the film has come from Akshay Kumar himself. In an interview with ANI, the actor revealed that one star has completely stolen the show. He said veteran actress Farida Jalal has outperformed everyone with her impeccable comedy timing. Akshay also described the film as pure madness and entertainment, calling it “a full-on entertainer packed with comedy, music, surprises and plenty of fun moments.”

#WelcomeToTheJungle -FIRST REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐? Akshay Kumar has already reviewed Welcome To The Jungle in his own style! During an interview with Farida Jalal, Akshay said that despite having a serious role in the film, Farida Jalal has outperformed everyone when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/CAApq0sl7b — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 23, 2026

Welcome to the Jungle advance booking

Advance bookings for Welcome To The Jungle opened on Tuesday, three days before its grand release. The initial response has been somewhat underwhelming so far. As of late Wednesday night (June 24), the film had sold around 15,000 tickets in the top two national chains — PVR Inox and Cinepolis — for the opening day, including Thursday previews. Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that the film has generated more than Rs 85 lakh in first-day advance bookings, including paid previews. The overall early booking figures are approaching the Rs 1 crore mark.

Welcome to the Jungle paid-preview

The makers have scheduled paid preview shows from 7:30 PM onwards on June 25. Ticket sales for these previews began on June 22, while regular bookings for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday opened on June 23. This strategy is clearly aimed at building momentum before the official release and boosting the opening weekend numbers.

Welcome To The Jungle first review is out, and Akshay Kumar says Farida Jalal steals the show with her comic timing. Here's what the actor said about the comedy entertainer, its advance booking numbers, and paid-preview strategy.

One of the biggest talking points is the film’s release strategy. Welcome To The Jungle is following the same paid preview model that worked well for Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla earlier this year. The trend gained popularity after Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge used it successfully. With earnings from Thursday evening previews added to Friday’s opening day, the film hopes to create a stronger opening figure.

With such a massive ensemble cast and the Welcome franchise’s legacy, expectations are high. Whether the film can convert its pre-release curiosity into strong footfalls will be clearer after the first weekend.

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