Welcome To The Jungle to be another BLOCKBUSTER? Akshay Kumar's last 5 Box Office outings EXPLAINED

Welcome To The Jungle: Will Akshay Kumar's new film be successful in setting the cash registers ringing at the box office? We give you a lowdown at his last five box office releases, from semi-hits to his impressive outings.

Welcome To The Jungle to be another BLOCKBUSTER? Akshay Kumar's last 5 Box Office outings EXPLAINED

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar's much anticipated film has opened to a positive response from the viewers. Ever since the makers held its paid previews on June 25, the film has been lauded by the audiences for multiple reasons. The film isn't just about hilarious comedy, but also entertaining performances and most importantly the nostalgic Welcome franchise vibe. Going by the early reactions on social media, the film is being referred to as the 'laugh riot' which offers a blend of chaotic fun, witty one-liners and unforgettable performances. Akshay Kumar continues to win hearts with his comedic timing, while Paresh Rawal, Kiran Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and Farida Jalal remain memorable for stealing several scenes with their impeccable humor. As Welcome to the Jungle releases today, check out the box office report of Akshay's last films.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Going by Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 91.78 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) in advance booking for day 1. It witnessed a 277% jump, as the show count increased. Over 40K tickets were sold nationwide. As one would expect from an Akshay Kumar film, Delhi-NCR emerged as the best-performing region. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana too made it among the other leading states.

Bhoot Bangla

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan reunited for the HIT horror-comedy which released in April 2026. Along with Akshay, the film featured an ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla achieved worldwide collections of Rs 270.90Cr (India Gross: Rs 215.90Cr, Overseas: Rs 55.00Cr) in gross collections and Rs 182.35Cr in net collections across 244,451 shows. It was produced on an estimated total budget of Rs 120 crore.

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 which had released on June 6, 2025, too found several takers. According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted Rs 218.42 Cr India gross. Its worldwide collection stood at Rs 288.67 crore, and overseas collection stood at Rs 70.25 crore. Its India net collection amounted to Rs 183.33 crore. Housefull 5 was produced on an estimated production budget of Rs 225 crore to Rs 250 crore.

Jolly LLB 3

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in key roles, the film had released in theaters in India on September 19, 2025. It was made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 Cr. India Gross collection amounted to Rs 140.14 Cr. While its worldwide earnings stood at Rs 171.64 Cr, its overseas collection amounted to Rs 31.50 Cr. The film's India Net collection amounted to Rs 117.50 Cr.

Kesari Chapter 2

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2's India Gross collection amounted to Rs 110.76 Cr. While its worldwide earnings stood at Rs 145.01 Cr, its overseas collection amounted to Rs 34.25 Cr. The film's India Net collection amounted to Rs 92.74 Cr. Released on 18 April 2025, the film was made on an estimated production and marketing budget of roughly Rs 100 Cr.

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