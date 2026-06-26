Welcome To The Jungle X review: Akshay Kumar delivers BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINER; fans laud Farida Jalal, Rajpal Yadav, Kiran Kumar

Welcome To The Jungle Twitter review: Early paid preview reactions praise Akshay Kumar's comic timing and grand entry, while calling the film a chaotic entertainer. Here's what audiences are saying ahead of its theatrical release.

Welcome To The Jungle X review

Welcome To The Jungle X review: Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Welcome To The Jungle, the latest and most star-studded chapter in the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film promises the same over-the-top comedy, chaos, and entertainment that made the earlier films such crowd favourites. The cast is massive and loaded with familiar faces. Along with Akshay, the film brings together Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Several other supporting actors and special appearances add to the already packed ensemble.

This new installment comes right after Akshay’s recent hit Bhooth Bangla, which crossed over Rs 270 crore in India. That success has naturally raised expectations, and fans are hoping

Welcome To The Jungle can deliver the same kind of mass entertainment and laughter.

The makers have also arranged paid preview shows on Thursday, giving eager fans a chance to watch the film a day early. Early reactions from those who attended the previews are starting to surface online, with many sharing their thoughts and excitement on social media.

Welcome To The Jungle Twitter review

Calling the film absolute brain rot, a user wrote, "#WelcomeToTheJungle is the most nonsensical, brain rot film of the year and that’s probably its biggest strength. Rating: 2.5 You’ve already seen the trailer and you know exactly what to expect. It may not be a good film, but it turned out to be slightly better than I expected. This madness is driven by three aces: 1. #AkshayKumar, who is in top form and genuinely makes you laugh most of the time, 2. Meta references to some of our favourite comedy films that we grew up watching, 3. Slapstick one liners that, when they land, work quite well..."

#WelcomeToTheJungle is the most nonsensical, brain rot film of the year and that’s probably its biggest strength. Rating: 2.5⭐️ You’ve already seen the trailer and you know exactly what to expect. It may not be a good film, but it turned out to be slightly better than I… pic.twitter.com/fuCUqYOJoh — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 25, 2026

Another wrote, "#WelcomeToTheJungle - Akshay Kumar's grand entry is pure goosebumps! At 59, how can someone look this stylish and fit? The moment he walks in with the massive explosion in the background, the swag, the aura, and the screen presence are on another level..."

#WelcomeToTheJungle - Akshay Kumar's grand entry is pure goosebumps! ? At 59, how can someone look this stylish and fit? The moment he walks in with the massive explosion in the background, the swag, the aura, and the screen presence are on another level. This is one of Akshay… pic.twitter.com/lLiCrh1WBy — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 25, 2026

A third wrote, "The film has a lot more to offer than what the trailer suggested. The first 15 minutes are excellent and the introduction of each of the main actors is done very nicely. The main highlight is 30 minutes leading to the interval..."

Welcome To The Jungle Review INTERVAL REPORT The film has a lot more to offer than what the trailer suggested. The first 15 minutes are excellent and the introduction of each of the main actors is done very nicely. The main highlight is 30 minutes leading to the interval. There… pic.twitter.com/7VyVaaJRJ4 — Jeet (@JeetN25) June 25, 2026

Welcome To The Jungle advance booking

Before its theatrical debut, advance bookings for Welcome to the Jungle had a slow start but are now steadily increasing. Positive word-of-mouth and nostalgia related to the Welcome brand, according to trade analysts, should increase its opening-day receipts.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta told SCREEN, “The advance bookings are looking alright. Nothing to shout about, but nothing too bad either.”

He added, “Welcome franchise is loved by the public, so it’s expected to do well. The trailer was okay, nothing great. But, the trailer that they cut yesterday, which showcased action more than comedy, is better.”

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