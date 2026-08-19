'Well explained': Kangana Ranaut comes in SUPPORT of Isha Koppikar over 'andhbhakt' remark

Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar over her 'andhbhakt' remark, sharing her own views on patriotism and saying, "I love my country, I love my people."

Kangana Ranaut, an actor and politician, recently resorted to social media to defend actor Isha Koppikar, who identified as an "andhbhakt." She said that she was dedicated to serving her nation, and that the phrase does not refer to a certain political party. Kangana encouraged Isha and provided instances of situations demonstrating her devotion to her nation.

What did Kangana say?

Kangana reshared Isha’s video on social media and wrote, “Wow!! Well explained, as for me… In high school, protested against a teacher who used to hit children on the head with a stick during assembly. Protested against 26/11 violence. Protested against Nirbhaya brutality. Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way; instead uplifted the whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself. Identifies as a bhakt of almost anyone whom I meet; I love my country, I love my people, I simply love my life.”

Isha previously posted a video on Instagram in which she stated that she is "proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee".

Isha Koppikar on being called andhbhakt

“If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not to any political party, but to my country, to my India. Nation first. I can question the Government, disagree with policies, and still love my country. My home is here; I earn my bread and butter here. So I have no shame in loving my country,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

Isha further added, “Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that makes your country better. Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don’t we think about what we can give the country? See, there are two types of children. One, who counts all their life what their parents have not given and what they have given. And the second, whatever they get, they make it not only their own, but also their parents’ life. The difference is not just in circumstances, but in thinking.”

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