The ruling party and NCB, which is closely allied with the government got a lot of flak for the arrest of Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's son was kept in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail for 25 days even though no recovery of narcotic substances was made from him. The Mumbai High Court dismissed all talk of a conspiracy for alleged procurement of drugs. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is in Mumbai. She was seen outside the famous Siddhi Vinayak Temple. Later, she had a meeting with Shiv Sena and NCP leaders. While speaking against the government, she raised the issue of how Shah Rukh Khan was harassed with the arrest of his son, Aryan.

She was speaking in front of Civil Society Members which included politicians, celebrities, judges and activists. In her speech, she spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan was harassed by the arrest of his son, which many legal experts said was plain 'unlawful'. She said, "Mahesh ji (film director Mahesh Bhatt), you have been victimised, Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised. If we have to win, we have to fight and speak out wherever you can. You guide us and give us advice as a political party."

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are upset that she has spoken up so late on the matter. As we know, the superstar is very fond of her, and respects her like an elder sister. Check out the tweets...

Shah Rukh Khan chose to fight for his son legally employing a battery of some of the finest lawyers in the country. Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and Raian Karanjawala were on his team. Later, they brought in the former additional solicitor general of India, Mukul Rohatgi to argue in the High Court. Aryan Khan has got a conditional bail and has to depose in front of the NCB every Friday. SRK has a couple of really big movies on hand.