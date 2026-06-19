What are Sanya Malhotra's BTS glimpse from 'Sundar Poonam' sets about?

What are Sanya Malhotra's BTS glimpse from 'Sundar Poonam' sets about?

There is a distinct reason why Sanya Malhotra is widely celebrated as a true powerhouse performer. She doesn't just show up to a movie set to deliver lines; she completely dissolves into the skin of her characters. In an industry that often prioritizes perfection, Malhotra has always anchored her craft in raw, unfiltered authenticity. Giving her fans an intimate look into this dedicated creative process, the actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses directly from the bustling sets of her highly anticipated project, Sundar Poonam.

Check out the post here:

The curated frames act as a beautiful window into the chaotic yet deeply fulfilling rhythm of filmmaking. The glimpses capture the human side of making magic on camera—capturing quiet moments of intense focus right before the director calls "action," interactions with the crew, and the subtle mental shifts that happen between takes. Each slide tells a story of a meticulous actor working hard, balancing the heavy emotional weight of her character with the collaborative spirit of the set.

For Malhotra, Sundar Poonam represents yet another milestone in a filmography defined by bold choices. Whether she is driving a quiet indie drama or anchoring a high-stakes thriller, her presence is a guarantee of depth. These fresh glimpses do more than just build anticipation for the film; they remind us exactly why she remains one of the most compelling and grounded talents of her generation. As Sundar Poonam edges closer to completion, these frames offer a reminder that great cinema is born from hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the craft.

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