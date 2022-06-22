and have been hitting headlines ever since Kartik was ousted from KJo's upcoming film for the actor's unprofessional behaviour. It was being said that Kartik asked for a sudden raise in his fee, threw tantrums on sets and reportedly wanted to be replaced after their fallout. Neither Kartik, nor Karan spoke openly about their differences on a public platform. But it seems like the ugly feud has finally come to a pleasant end as Kartik and Karan have been bonding of late. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fails to impress netizens after OTT release: receives a lot of backlash

Recently, a video of Kartik and Karan being called on stage by at a recent event had surfaced online. Many people believed that Kartik and Karan shared an awkward moment on stage as they felt Kartik was being forced to dance on Naach Punjaban song from Dharma Productions upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Later, another video showed Kartik and Karan engaged in a conversation with other actors during the event. Both Kartik and Karan were seen sharing laughter as they spoke. And now, a new video has surfaced on the internet, which shows that Kartik and Karan sat on the same table, bonded well and laughed before they walked on the stage to dance together. When Varun cracked Dharma joke to pull Kartik on stage, the latter even gave an embarrassing look to Karan, who appeared to be quite entertained by Varun's leg pulling skills.

Watch the video here:

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event. And when Varun Dhawan cracked the "dance to Dharma song" joke, they two were laughing together. People were hyping this rift like anything ? pic.twitter.com/1oE3CUnrtm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, at the same event, Kartik also crossed path with his Love Aaj Kal 2 costar and rumoured girlfriend . The two were rumoured to be in a relationship when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. When the movie tanked at the box office, they were never seen together. After a long time, Kartik and Sara came under same roof for an event wherein they posed together for photographs. However, netizens found their meeting quite awkward.

On the work front, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The horror comedy also stars Tabu and in the lead roles. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and 's next production venture.