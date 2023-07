Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the biggest Bollywood superstars, once had a much-publicised fallout that lasted years. Reportedly, the duo had a spat because of an incident at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in 2008. They were not on talking terms for almost five years, before the Pathaan co-stars patched up in 2013, at an iftar party. And, the person who witnessed Shah Rukh and Salman’s reconciliation phase was Badshah. The rapper recalled meeting the B-town biggies at an award show, following which they treated him with biryani. Also Read - Badshah denies rumours of marrying alleged girlfriend Isha Rikhi; From Honey Singh to MC Stan here is a look at the love lives of India's hip hop stars

Badshah on Shah Rukh and Salman Khan patch up

Badshah recently attended a podcast of YouTuber Raj Shamani, where he revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were "sharing anecdotes" with one another, after their immediate patch-up. The incident happened at an award show's backstage when Badshah was called in by SRK. "I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the backstage of an award show. I think they'd just had their patch-up, apparently. I remember my manager telling me, 'Shah Rukh sir is calling you," said Badshah.

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan fed biriyani to Badshah

"I went to meet him, Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other, I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave," concluded the Kala Chashma singer.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan films

Despite having a fallout earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s cordial equation dates back a long time ago. The duo shared screen space in the 1995 action romance, Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan. Later on, Salman also featured in Shaha Rukh’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, for a limited screen time. But the more fresh memory we have of SRK and Salman working together is in Pathaan. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film, slipping into the shoes of his character Tiger. It is now confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is also going to make a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming Tiger 3, the third sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

Badshah’s love for Shah Rukh Khan

Coming back to Badshah, the rapper once in the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan opened up about being a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan. He revealed on changing his name to Badshah, inspired by SRK’s film Baadshah, which was released in 1999.