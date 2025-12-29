What happened to Rajesh Khanna after his tragic downfall? Samir Soni reveals SHOCKING…

Rakesh Khanna was considered the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, who ruled hearts with his charming personality, movies, and songs. However, Samir Soni makes a shocking revelation about the actor's life.

Sameer Soni recently spoke candidly about the harsh realities of the acting world. He explained that very few people understand how difficult the lives of actors are behind the glitz and glamour. He cited Rajesh Khanna as an example to illustrate that fame is not always constant.

What happened to Rajesh Khanna after his tragic downfall?

According to The Indian Express reports, Sameer Soni said that there was a time when Rajesh Khanna was the biggest superstar in Bollywood. His popularity was such that girls would stop his car and kiss it. Everyone wanted to be around him, and his name was synonymous with success. That era became a landmark in the history of Indian cinema. But things changed over time. Sameer explained that when Rajesh Khanna's career declined, the same people distanced themselves from him. He said that there came a time when Rajesh Khanna would sit on the set, and no one would even say hello to him. This period of decline is far longer and more painful than the period of success.

TRENDING NOW

In his words, “It takes 100 days to make a film. What is the real life of an actor, has anyone ever asked? Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a watchman and that’s a reality, its not a lie. There was a time when girls would stop Rajesh Khanna’s car and kiss it. Then there was another time when he was sitting on set and no one would even say hello to him. This phase (the downfall) is much longer than that (success).”

Also Read Johnny Depp to Salman Khan: Celebs ACCUSED of physical violence

What did Sameer Soni advise budding actors?

Sameer Soni also said that while a film might take 100 days to make, an actor's real life is full of struggles. He advised those who want to become actors solely for the glamour. Sameer clearly stated that if someone wants to enter this profession only for fame and glamour, they should not even try. These are things that cannot be relied upon, and the chances of achieving them are very low.

Sameer said that if someone still wants to pursue this path, they should be mentally prepared. The first four or five years can be extremely difficult. There will be times when you feel like giving up at the slightest difficulty, because people only see the external glamour, not the internal struggle.

He explained that just as someone studies, does internships, and works hard before becoming a doctor, preparation and understanding are also necessary in acting. Just looking good or having a good physique is not enough. Acting is an art, and passion is essential for it. Finally, Sameer Soni said that many actors do not even have enough money to pay their rent for months. Sometimes, actors even have to go hungry. The work they do in front of the camera is done because they love it. This is the true reality of acting, and everyone should understand this.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more