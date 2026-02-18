What is Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's health update? Fans pray for his speedy recovery as doctors prepare for...

After suffering a brain bleed, Salim Khan, a seasoned Bollywood screenwriter and the father of Salman Khan, is admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Fans and family are waiting for updates as he is still being watched.

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan, a veteran Bollywood screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, allegedly experienced a severe medical emergency and was put on ventilator support. Salman Khan's father reportedly suffered internal bleeding on the right side of his brain as a result of a sudden surge in blood pressure.

Salim Khan to undergo surgery on...

According to the reports, Salim Khan is expected to have surgery on the morning of Wednesday, February 18, after physicians determined that the bleeding was caused by a broken blood blood vessel. Further update is awaited.

Fans pray for speedy recovery

Salman Khan's fans took to social media to pray for his father's speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Allah raham farmaye ameen," another commented, "Allah talla bummer ko Sahat salmati wali zandigi atta farmy amen suma amen ."

A third wrote, "Inshallah he will be fine may Allah give him speedy recovery."

Salim Khan was admitted to...

On Tuesday morning, February 17, Salim Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The experienced writer is stable but still under close care, according to a medical report issued by the hospital later that evening.

"A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him," said Dr Jalil Parkar, reported News18.

