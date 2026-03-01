What is the age difference between Vijay Thalapathy and his alleged gf Trisha Krishnan? Here’s what we know

Vijay Thalapathy's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, reportedly claiming that the actor has been involved with a heroine. Amid this, Vijay's name has been linked to Trisha Krishnan. Read on to know more.

Vijay, the popular actor of South Indian cinema, is in the headlines these days for his personal life. According to reports, his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. It is being told that in the application, she has alleged that Vijay has an extra-marital affair with an actress. Although no woman has been named in the divorce petition, many on social media speculated that the gesture is towards actress Trisha Krishnan. Amidst these reports, the age difference of the two actors has also started to be discussed.

What is the age difference between Vijay and Trisha?

According to reports, Vijay was born on June 22, 1974, according to which his age is 51 years in the year 2026. Trisha Krishnan was born on 4 May 1983 and is 43 years old. With these dates, there is a difference of about 9 years between the two. Some people are even calling it a 10-year gap, but according to actual calculations, it is a difference of about nine years.

How did Vijay and Trisha dating rumours begin?

Rumours of a relationship between Vijay and Trisha first emerged in 2004, when the two worked together in the film Ghilli. The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Vijay's career. The two have also worked together in films like Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. However, after 2008, the two did not work together for about 15 years.

In the year 2023, the two worked together once again in the film Leo. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before the release of the film, there was a lot of discussion about the pairing of Vijay and Trisha. The film performed well at the box office. Vijay and Trisha never made any official statement about their relationship.

Trisha Krishnan calls Vijay ‘bestest’

Meanwhile, Trisha's birthday post to Vijay is also going viral on social media again. She wrote, "Happy Birthday bestest." Trisha is among the top actresses in South India. She made her acting debut in 1999 with Jodi. She rose to fame with Varsham alongside Prabhas.

All about Divorce petition

Recently, on February 27, 2026, Sangeetha filed for divorce and it is being said that the case will be heard on April 20, 2026. The divorce petition reads, "The Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust." So far, there has been no clear response from both the actors on all these reports. Fans are now waiting for further official information.

