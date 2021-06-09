What? Kangana Ranaut didn't have enough money to pay last year's tax! Here's why

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the highest tax paying actresses. While she has claimed to be the highest paid actress as well, Kangana has often spoken about the tax she pays every year. But this year, she has not been able to pay half of the tax charged. Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she falls under the highest tax slab but she has not been able to pay half of her tax amount. Blame it on the lockdown and no work. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Kangana Ranaut yearns for her 'saajan' as 'saawan' arrives in the city – view pic

On Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven't paid half of my last year's tax yet, first time in my life." She then further wrote that since she is late in paying her tax amount, government is charging her interest. The actress is fine with it though. She wrote, "I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move." In the end, Kangana wrote, "Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time." The Coronavirus-led lockdown has led to delays in film's shoots, as well as, with theatres being shut, no film has had a theatrical release. Kangana's films have been affected as well.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has her big-budget, multi-lingual biopic Thalaivi in the pipeline. She plays the titular role of J Jayalalithaa in the film. The trailer and teaser of the film left everyone impressed. Apart from that, Kangana has films like Dhakaad and Tejas in her kitty. Recently, she also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. We must say, she is one of the busy bees of Bollywood.