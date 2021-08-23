and 's alleged affair has been keeping them in the news all the time. The stars are rumoured to be a couple, however, they have not accepted their bond in public. They have been spotted together on a few occasions and their chemistry has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, the engagement rumours of the two also grabbed a lot of attention. It was being reported that they had a secret roka ceremony but later it got cleared that the reports are false. Now, we have got to know that these false reports led to a heated discussion between Vicky and Katrina. Also Read - Exclusive: Salman Khan to break this BIG family tradition for Tiger 3?

A source in the know revealed that both the stars were quite agitated with the rumours of their engagement ceremony gaining so much of attention. Katrina and Vicky could not understand how a story like this made it to the media. The discussion was about whose team was behind the same. Both, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have some amazing projects lined-up and they want only their work to be the focus and do not want anything trivial to take away the attention.

Meanwhile, it was Vicky Kaushal's father Shyam Kaushal who had rubbished all the reports of his son being engaged to Katrina. He had confirmed to Filmibeat, "It's not true."

Talking about what added fuel to the fire of Katrina and Vicky's relationship, it was 's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who had sort of confirmed their relationship during an interview. When asked about a Bollywood rumour he believes in, he had said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has left for a two-month long schedule to Russia along with for the shooting of Tiger 3.