Mouni Roy is currently the most talked about celebrity. She ruled the television industry and now is also winning hearts with her Bollywood films. It has been reported that Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. The rumoured couple has been spotted many times in pictures and videos shared on social media. Mouni had also been in Dubai most of the time. Now, as per reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot. According to India Today, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar spoke to a newspaper in her home-town of Cooch Bihar. He revealed that Mouni and Suraj will get married in January 2022. The ceremony will be held in Dubai or Italy. He added that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar as well. Roysarkar also said that he and his family will be attending their wedding ceremony.

Well, this came as a shock for many. People have been eagerly waiting for Mouni to make her relationship official with Suraj but the actress chose to be quite. This will be a great news for sure and we are excited to see her bridal look. Mouni was recently seen in a music video with none other than Jubin Nautiyal. The singer is on a roll ruling the charts with one number after another. Mouni Roy is looking ravishing in a silver metallic saree for the song. Recently, Mouni was in the news when her friend, Amit Tandon slammed her. It was in 2017 after Amit's dermatologist wife, Ruby's arrest in Dubai, that they were drifted apart. In a recent interview, Amit Tandon has slammed Mouni and even refused to acknowledge her. "Mouni Roy who?" he asked.

When probed further, he said that he doesn't want to see her face ever again. Amit said that his wife, Ruby may not say anything and added that their broken friendship affected her a lot. He said that Mouni Roy used his wife. Amit said they believed Mouni was a genuine friend but got a reality check when Ruby was in trouble.