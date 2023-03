Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended a sports event along with Prakash Padukone, and the video of the couple went viral when Deepika didn’t give her hand to Ranveer to hold while he made the gesture of separation. Since then, the netizens have started speculating that all is not well between the couple and they are heading towards separation. But hold on, this video of Ranveer flirting with Deepika at the same event and leaving her blush only proves that all is well between the couple and they are intact. Also Read - Ravi Kishan REVEALS how he escaped casting couch when a woman asked him to come over for coffee 'raat mein'

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone avoiding to hold Ranveer Singh's hand that started the speculation of their separation.

The video is shown Deepika Padukone reciting the famous dialogue from her debut film that if you wish something wholeheartedly, the entire universe conspires to give it to you, Ranveer totally agrees with Tibia and cutely takes the mix from his beloved and tells me, Ask me about it. Ranveer was flattered on day one seeing Deepika Padukone and since then the man only had one desire and that was the get married to her and today, they have completed 5 years of marriage ahead of 6 years of relationship that me and 11 years of togetherness. Aren't they meant to be forever? And what separation are the people speculating about?

Deepika and Ranveer are loved by their fans. There are millions of people who look up to them as they give major couples goals time and again. Every Deepika deserves her Ranveer.