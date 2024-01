What The Hell Navya 2 Trailer is out. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda are back with a new season. Everyone is keen to see Jaya Bachchan on the show. After seeing the promo, people have reacted on the vintage expression of Jaya Bachchan. They said it is the same since the days of Bawarchi. The 1972 film had Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in main leads. Fans have seen the same expression in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Shweta Bachchan also said that Navya Naveli Nanda speaks so fast that she has to stop her to speak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Hell Navya (@wthn_official)

Shweta Bachchan hints at being Ms Know-all of Bachchan household

The most interesting part is that Shweta Bachchan hints at being Ms Know-All of the Bachchan household. She says, "But I know everything that's going on in my house." Jaya Bachchan teases her saying that she is sounding like someone else whom she knows. Navya Nanda adds, "Yeah, you're the man in the room." The two ladies say that Shweta Bachchan is the man in the room. It is a known fact that she takes more to her dad, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Trending Now

Fans excited for the new season of the show

Everyone said it was fun to see ladies of one of Bollywood's most prestigious families in such a candid avatar. Shweta Bachchan who is married to Sanjeev Nanda of Escorts spends a lot of time in Mumbai. She was in the news after Amitabh Bachchan gifted her his Mumbai bungalow worth Rs 50 crores plus. Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur like her dad. She is supposed to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame. Fans have to wait and watch how many secrets of the Bachchan family will tumble out on the show.