The Dhaakad trailer, which was launched on 29th April in the presence of the film's lead cast – Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta – along with the producers and Director, Razneesh Razy Ghai, before a huge media contingent gathered at the prestigious PVR Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai, more than lived up to expectations, with an action movie coming along in Bollywood after a long time that looks slick, sleek, stylish and well mounted. Now, while we need to wait a few more days till 20th May to witness if Dhaakad actually lives up to the promise of its trailer, let's check out some of the best female-centric action movies till then to binge-watch right now on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5.