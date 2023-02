Every Friday brings new web series and movies to watch on OTT and in theaters. Are you looking for something to watch in the first weekend of February? No worries, we have got that sorted for you. Here is a list of web series and movies releasing on 3rd February 2023 in theaters and OTT

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabaat is directed by . The movie will reprise ’s role from his 2018 movie Manmarziyaan which is again directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story explores two love stories that are connected by DJ Mohabbat’s music. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabaat features Alaya F and Karan Mehta who is making his debut in the movie. The romantic drama is releasing in theaters on 3rd February.

Harlem season 2 - APV

The popular show Harlem is back with season 2. The show revolves around Camille and her friends Tye, Quinn and Angie. In the new chapter Harlem tries to back pieces together blowing up her personal and professional life. The series stars Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai in lead roles. The eight episodic Harlem season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video with 2 episodes premiering every week.

Class

Class is an Indian adaptation of Spanish show titled Elite. It revolves around the lives of three scholarship students hailing from a poor neighborhood who joins a posh school and a murder takes place. Class is a crime thriller series starring Rohit Singh, Ratnabali Bhattacharya, and others. So don’t miss to mark your attendance on 3rd February as Class is scheduled for Friday.

Jehanabad: Of Love & War

Jehanabad: Of Love & War explores a love story between a college professor and his student. But the series has a twist of Naxalites trying to save their leader from jail. While Satyanshu Singh and Rajeev Barnwal directed the show is the show runner. It is a multi star cast series featuring Ritwik Bhowmik, , Satyadeep Mishra, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and among others. Jehanabad: Of Love & War will stream on Sony Liv.

True Spirit

True Spirit is based on the real-life story of a teenage girl who plans to travel the world and become the youngest sailor. It is the story of how she overcomes hindrances to accomplish her dream. Teagan Croft plays the lead role in True Spirit. The motivational drama will stream on Netflix from 3rd February. The Whale will release on 3rd February.

The Whale

The Whale is a psychological drama directed by . The movie has already won awards at various film events. Last year it was also screened at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The Whale is now making it to Indian theaters after releasing on 9th December in USA. The film stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink in lead roles.