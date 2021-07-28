'What was the need of doing such a thing,' Shilpa Shetty shouted at Raj Kundra as she broke down during the raid at their home in pornography case

has been deeply affected by her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography case on July 19. The Crime Branch recently raided their home for the searches following which the Hungama 2 actress broke down in tears after she was also questioned in the case. She reportedly had a huge argument with Raj and even shouted at him asking him what was the need of doing such a thing. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Killa court

"The day crime branch took Raj Kundra to his Mumbai home for the searches, Shilpa Shetty was questioned too. Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The Crime Branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress," the Mumbai Police sources told ANI. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: SHOCKING Development! Shilpa Shetty may be interrogated again by Mumbai Police! Here's why

Shilpa broke down in front of the cops and told them that Kundra had kept her in the dark about the content of the app adding that she did not know anything about it. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Employees were asked to 'delete clips'; Shilpa Shetty's husband 'threw away' old phone anticipating arrest – reports

"Shattered Shilpa told Kundra that due to his actions the family name is getting defamed and their endorsements in the industry are being cancelled and the family is facing huge financial losses. She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society," the sources in Mumbai police added.

The ANI report further quoted their sources saying that Kundra was anticipating his arrest after the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested nine people in the connection with the pornography racket case in March.

"Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it," said sources. They added that investigation has revealed that Kundra has a 'Plan B' ready to escape the investigation on the case.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch has appointed forensic auditors to look into the financial transactions and bank accounts of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an adult films case, a police official said on Tuesday. Also, no clean chit has been given yet to Kundra's wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in the case, he said.

(With ANI and PTI Inputs)