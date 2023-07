Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a great bond with each other, and their camaraderie is something that often makes us sing' Tera Jaisa Yaar Kaha'. And this latest gesture that came in the news that Salman did for his buddy Aamir is heartwarming. The superstar reportedly gave his lucky bracelet to Aamir Khan when they were both partying together and drunk. As per reports, Aamir, in an interaction with a vlogger named Jaby, happened to meet Laal Singh Chaddha, and he spoke about having the Feroza bracelet on his wrist. During his meeting with Aamir Khan, Jaby said that he saw AK struggling with the bracelet and asked him about it, to which the actor replied, "I was hanging out with Salman last night, and we were celebrating his movie. He got drunk, and I got drunk, and he gave it to me. He was like, 'You're my brother." We've known each other for such a long time that we never took this off. Here, you can have it.'" Also Read - Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Salman Khan mind blown; says, 'Maza ahh gaya'

The actor next day woke up in the morning and realised he had Salman's bracelet in his hand and how he wanted it returned to him as he was shocked to see it on his wrist. "I'm going back to Salman's place tonight because I am not going to be responsible for losing this thing."

Well, indeed, who doesn't want a friendship like this? Also, earlier there were reports that once Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan had partied till 3 am in the morning and spewed about films, life, and more, where SRK gave career advice to the superstar on his comeback film. There are strong reports that Aamir Khan might be making his comeback with Aditya Chopra because he was stunned to see how SRK's Pathaan revived his career, and he is the 2.0 version of him.

Aamir Khan's last release, Laal Singh Chadha, was a huge disappointment, and since then the actor has been on a break and is focusing on his personal and family life.