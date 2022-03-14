When Aamir Khan asked SRK if it is okay to smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan; check details of their hilarious chat

As turns a year older and wiser let us share a hilarious of the interaction of us with the superstar. Aamir Khan not only entertains onscreen but he is damn hilarious on off-screen as well and every person who knows him personally will agree. Aamir who love to interact with media once got candid with us like never before at his residence in Bandra where he revealed that he was damn scared to smoke in front of as he was habituated that time and they were all set to start shooting for their first film together Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). So Aamir in interaction with eh media said, " I smoke, but I was worried if I can smoke in front of Amit Ji, so I decided to meet Shah Rukh, I went to meet him and asked, ‘Shah, Do you smoke in front of Amit Ji?’. He said, ‘ Yes, there is no problem, I smoke in front of him.’ I asked him, “Did you ever ask him, ‘he is like, No, but he hasn’t stopped me ever’, I questioned him, what if he tells me anything on smoking. He then suggested, “ Pehli din tu thodha door se pee, uske baad thodha thodha nazdik jaa, go smoothly". SRK is always at his wittiest best. Also Read - Aamir Khan REVEALS the reason behind his divorce with Kiran Rao: 'I got so busy with films that I forgot...'

Aamir further added, " One day after shooting in Malta I went to Amit ji and asked him if we can go and watch a movie together. While walking towards the theatre, he said, " Aamir, I heard you went to Shah Rukh and asked whether you can smoke in front of me". I said, 'Who told you this?'. He said, , I immediately asked, 'Sir, what's your answer', he said, ' you can smoke in front of me, but it's not good for your health'. I then asked him, sir, you smoke? He said, 'Yes, I do'". Indeed this was the most hilarious chat Aamir had with the media. On that note, wish you a very happy birthday superstar!