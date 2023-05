Pay disparity is not a new term in Bollywood. It is being carried forwards from age but over time celebrities have become vocal about it. It came to highlight when actresses promptly spoke about not getting paid equally. Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, and more have spoken about being less paid as compared to their male co-stars. A long time back Kareena Kapoor turned down Kal Ho Na Ho for the same reason. Earlier, Aamir Khan has often opened up on pay disparity in the industry and he has a different theory. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan takes an auto ride in Mumbai; fans love her simplicity!

believes that actresses should be paid equally or more on the basis of their work and capabilities. In an interview with NDTV, Aamir Khan was present along with and while promoting their film Talaash: The Hunt Begin. According to him, salary has nothing to do with gender it is on the grounds of how much you can bring back to the business. He said heroines work very hard, but so do cameramen, and so do the light boys on the set, all of us should be paid equally."

He then clarified his point when questioned if he compared heroines with light boys. He explained "I'm comparing the heroine, the light boy, and myself. All of us are working hard, I'm working hard, and so is the light boy. Why is he paid differently than me?" According to him, a person should be paid on the basis of box office collection. Aamir won't mind if Rani Mukerji will fill in more seats then she should be paid more as compared to him. He elaborated his point with an example and the ladies sitting next to him agreed. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor further added this is one field where corruption doesn't work. An actor cannot bribe the audience to watch the film.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that failed miserably at the box office. He was next supposed to feature in Campeones but he stepped out of it as an actor and will continue to produce the fill. He wanted to headline the project but things did not materialize. However, now reports suggest that has shown interest in playing the lead role.