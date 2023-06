There was an era in the 90s when the underworld used to rule over Bollywood and have all the big stars under their control, and we have seen this one glimpse in ’s biopic, Sanju, where the actor overcomes his fear by not abiding by their rule. And now one such incident has happened with too. In the early 90s, Aamir put his life almost in danger by refusing to attend an underworld party. In an interview, renowned producer Mahaveer Jain was all praise for the Laal Singh Chaddha star and said," In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All the film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir Bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles." Also Read - Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares pictures of her chilling with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Kiran Rao; netizens call Dangal actress superstar’s third wife

Aamir took that one risk and overcame it, and today he is the man of his principles, and that's what people admire the most about him. The producer even added that he is the most misunderstood person: "Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He's probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing."

There have been many times when a lot of A-listers' names have been involved, and a few videos have also gone viral on the internet, showing them attending these underworld don parties, and now one can clearly say that their attendance was not out of will but fear. And today, things have drastically changed, and for the better. Aamir Khan has currently taken a break from films and is spending time with his family after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar's name has once again surfaced with , and it has been alleged that he is in a relationship with her. KRK even claimed that the actor will get married to her for the third time.