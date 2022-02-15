When Abhishek Bachchan impressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with his befitting reply to Oprah Winfrey

The love story of and is nothing less than a fairytale. They are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood who never fail to redefine couple goals with their actions. It is quite a rare sight to see both of them together sitting in a TV interview and answering questions about their relationship or personal lives. One of these occasions that made it happen was in 2009 when Abhishek and Aishwarya gave their first joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, just two years after their grand wedding. And we must say Aishwarya was visibly impressed by Abhishek's wit while replying to one of Oprah's intrusive questions. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor, Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna and more – 7 celeb couples who broke up after getting engaged

During the interview, Oprah asked Abhishek and Aishwarya how it was like to live with their family post marriage. "How does it work?" she asked. Abhishek immediately asked a counter question to Oprah, "You live with your family?" to which Oprah answered with a No. Pat came Abhishek's reply, "How does that work?" His witty reply broke Aishwarya into a sudden laughter, along with the audience, leaving Oprah visibly shocked and stunned.

In the same interview, Oprah asked Aishwarya that why she hasn't kissed anyone on the big screen. Aishwarya didn't waste any time to lean towards her husband and said, "Go on baby." Abhishek followed suit and gave a peck on Aishwarya's cheek leaving the audience including the host cheering for them.

Speaking about the onscreen kissing culture in India, Abhishek explained to Oprah, "Not a lot of it happens as openly as in the West. It is not a thing about being accepted or not, it is not required. I don’t think the Indian audience feels it is required. To put it this way I think, if we make up a scene, for example, the boy meets a girl, they fall in love, they want to express their love for each other in the west they will kiss and there they are in love. In India, we break into a song. Isn’t that more interesting? You have this intimate moment and then suddenly snap cut, you are in the mountains and you are singing and dancing. It’s a lot more interesting, I’d much rather that.”

Watch the video here:

Well, Abhishek's witty personality surely came out blossoming, thanks to Oprah Winfrey.