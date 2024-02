Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. Although time and again speculations of their separation circulate on social media, the Guru couple proves everyone wrong with their frequent appearances. While their love story is known to many, Abhishek Bachchan, in a throwback interview, mentioned some interesting anecdotes about their love story, which certainly are going to leave you admiring them even more. Also Read - Who Makes The World Go Round: Jaya Bachchan reveals daughter Shweta Bachchan is a bigger strength in her life than son Abhishek Bachchan

When Abhishek Bachchan revealed how love blossomed between him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has, time and again, shared interesting details about his relationship with his wife Aishwarya. In 2018, while attending the India Today Conclave East, the Guru actor revealed intriguing anecdotes about how their love story unfolded. He mentioned that they started as friends during their first film together, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Their friendship deepened while shooting for Kuch Na Kaho. Abhishek highlighted that they had a realization of becoming very close friends. However, things took a serious turn on the sets of Umrao Jaan. Junior Bachchan disclosed that it was during the filming of J. P. Dutta's project when their relationship became more serious, and both acknowledged that they had fallen in love with each other. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother called her arrogant; the actress reaction is unmissable [Watch]

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's union was a grand affair. The duo got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in the year 2007. Aishwarya herself revealed that when Abhishek proposed to her for marriage, she immediately received a call from the Bachchan house about their plans to conduct a roka ceremony. She mentioned that, just like other people, her engagement was a surprise to her. Being a South Indian, she was not initially aware of what a roka meant. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lashed out at Kapil Sharma for indirectly fat shaming her on his show [Watch]

Trending Now

The duo got married on April 20, 2007, according to South Indian rituals. The wedding is still considered one of the biggest weddings in Bollywood, with almost all the who's who of the Bollywood fraternity marking their presence.