Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their love and left their fans impressed with their PDAs. The two are known for keeping their private life away from the eyes of the paparazzi. Well, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been the talk of the town for some time now. Recently, there were reports that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan house and was living separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. But, the rumors were put to rest after Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together at their daughter Aaradhya's annual function.

In an old throwback interview, Abhishek spilled interesting details he learned from his wife Aishwarya and how he spoke about being responsible for her. He even wished to protect and care for her. In an old interview with Vogue India magazine, Abhishek said that Aishwarya gave him confidence which he never had. He even said that he was never held responsible for anything, but after his wedding, he realized that he wanted to be responsible for his wife.

Abhishek even said that according to him marriage is not a compromise. He even revealed that having Aishwarya in his life brings him a lot of happiness. Abhishek added that Aishwarya has taught him to keep things normal and real. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyan Selvan 2 which features Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles. While Abhishek was seen in Ghoomer and he played the role of a coach to Saiyami Kher, who plays a cricketer in the film.