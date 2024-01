A lot is said and written about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bond. It is being rumoured that there is a trouble in their paradise. In fact a report in Times Now even suggested that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has moved out of Abhishek Bachchan's home. But the couple rubbished all the rumours as they made a joint appearance at daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day event. Neither Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nor Abhishek Bachchan have commented on the rumours. Well, this is not the first time that rumours of their divorce have taken over the headlines. In the past, Abhishek Bachchan even sarcastically hit back to trolls talking about their separation. Also Read - When Abhishek Bachchan revealed how marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed him

Don't miss out on any Bollywood and Entertainment New as BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan won't ever react to the DIVORCE rumours due to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THIS advice

Back in 2014, Abhishek Bachchan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a sarcastic reply whilst squashing all the divorce rumours that were floating around 10 years ago. He wrote, "Ok…. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting re-married too? Thanks." Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how Abhishek Bachchan and family couldn’t wait to bring her home, did a 'roka' out of the blue [Watch]

Trending Now

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's tweet below:

Ok…. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting re-married too? Thanks. #muppets — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) May 16, 2014

Later in an interview with Filmfare, he had spoken at length about how these rumours of divorce do not affect him. Abhishek Bachchan said that he won't let a third party dictate how Aishwarya and him should lead their lives. He said he is a public figure and he cannot make the media happy all the time. He said, "She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me," adding, "My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says."

Here's a video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story

It was in April 2007 that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot after dating for a few years. Their wedding was an extravagant affair. A lot of celebrities had attended the big-fat Bollywood shaadi. In 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been proving to be a happy family and also setting major goals whenever they are papped in public.