Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon is seen in this old video taking a dig at Kartik Aaryan, where they appeared together ahead of their release Shehzada on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. Kartik Aaryan has been linked up with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and many other actresses in B-town. But today the Satyaprem actor is single and is not ready to mingle, while in this video you can see the filmmaker questioning Kartik Aaryan about being in love with Sara Ali Khan and later taking a dig at him by asking if he would love to work with both Sara and Ananya at the same time.

Watch the video when Kriti Sanon almost revealed that Kartik Aaryan dated Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at the same time.

Kartik is seen a tad bit embarrassed and speechless with the entire conversation after Karan Johar almost reveals that he dated both the divas and later tells him that he would love to see him, Sara, and Ananya together in a film and questions what he thinks the name of the film would be, to which Kartik replies that it may be Dostana. Kriti instantly replies. 'Pyaar Kabhi idhar, Kabhi udhar', clearly your BFFs know a lot of secrets about you, and Kriti left no opportunity to mock her friend Kartik and joined Karan Johar to have some fun.

Kartik is right now the only and most eligible bachelor in tinsel town, and all are married, and it seems like the Satyaprem actor is throughout enjoying singlehood. Right now the actor is not linked with anyone, but earlier there was a buzz that he was in a relationship with these Bollywood divas.